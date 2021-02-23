Community Healthcare Center postpones Thursday vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Community Healthcare Center announced the second dose clinic, scheduled for Thursday, will be postponed.
Healthcare officials said the rescheduling is a result of delayed shipment of vaccines as well as supplies.
The clinic will be moved to Tuesday March 2. at J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center on 111 N. Burnett Street.
The newly rescheduled clinic is specific to those whom received their first Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 5.
Appointment times will be the same as the first dose visit.
Visit Community Healthcare Center online at chcwf.com for more information.
