Downtown Wichita Falls Development recognizes Brian’s Plumbing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Development showed their appreciation for a local business on Monday.
“Our guys went where they were needed even though they were dealing with the same issues at home. They put others needs before their own and did so with a smile on their faces,” said the development organization.
They added, the workers with Brian’s Plumbing ignored their own needs and sacrificed time with their families in the 7-day-long stretch.
The recognition for the local business came after an overwhelming need of plumbing due to pipes freezing across the Wichita Falls area.
