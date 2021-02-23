Election Day for House District 68 runoff

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Polls are open Tuesday until 7 p.m. for the Texas House Seat 68 runoff race.
Voters will choose from David Spiller or Craig Carter. Both candidates originate from the January five-man race to set up the runoff. Spiller is an attorney from Jacksboro and Carter is an area businessman.
There are four locations to cast your ballot:
- Montague County at: Montague County Annex
- Bowie Bible Baptist
- Saint Jo Civic Center
- Nocona Community Center
This election will decide the replacement for former state Rep. Drew Springer of Muenster who has since moved to Texas Senate.
