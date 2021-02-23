Federal aid coming to Texas counties hit by winter storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For those left picking up the pieces after last week’s snow storm, there is some good news: federal aid is coming to the Lone Star State.
108 counties now fall under a Federal Disaster Declaration, that includes both Wichita and Montague counties. Residents there can apply for help by clicking here.
“Keep every receipt you can, explain why it’s there, and see where they will pay off on that or not,” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge, said.
Nearly half a million dollars has been set aside by FEMA for this program.
The Small Business Administration has Emergency Injury Disaster Loans available for businesses hit by the storm.
“Much like the EIDL loans for COVID but it’s a different set of money, it’s a different set of programs and you apply for that through sba.gov,” Walter Lambert, CARES Business Consultant, America’s SBDC at MSU, said.
That loan can pay for damages.
“Could go towards replacing machinery or potentially replacing some inventory,” Lambert said.
Tuesday morning, the SBA will open a virtual disaster loan outreach center to help guide people through the loan application process here.
