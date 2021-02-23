MSU’s Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic hosts “Give Kids a Smile Day”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kids can receive free teeth cleanings through MSU’s “Give Kids a Smile Day.”
Monday March 15 and Tuesday March 16, children get free teeth cleanings by the Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University.
Services begin at 8 a.m. on Monday for children age 5 through 12.
Tuesday services are offered at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Cleanings are performed by dental hygiene students and supervised by a dentist and faculty.
Other services offered through the Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic are:
- teeth cleaning
- exposure of dental x-ray films
- fluoride applications
- sealants
- plaque control instructions.
Call Jeana Brunson at 940-397-4737 or 940-397-4764 to make an appointment.
