MSU’s Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic hosts “Give Kids a Smile Day”
A child during a teeth cleaning for "Give Kids a Smile."
By KAUZ Team | February 23, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 2:56 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kids can receive free teeth cleanings through MSU’s “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

Monday March 15 and Tuesday March 16, children get free teeth cleanings by the Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University.

Services begin at 8 a.m. on Monday for children age 5 through 12.

Tuesday services are offered at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cleanings are performed by dental hygiene students and supervised by a dentist and faculty.

Other services offered through the Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic are:

  • teeth cleaning
  • exposure of dental x-ray films
  • fluoride applications
  • sealants
  • plaque control instructions.

Call Jeana Brunson at 940-397-4737 or 940-397-4764 to make an appointment.

