Texas Senator Drew Springer introduces ERCOT reform bill
Springer introduced Bill 743 on Tuesday, requiring ERCOT board members to have TX residency. (Source: Drew Springer Facebook)
By KAUZ Team | February 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 6:02 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (TNN) - Texas State Senator Drew Springer introduced Bill 743 on Tuesday. If passed, the Bill would require ERCOT Board Members to have Texas residency.

“When I learned that five out of the fifteen board members did not live in Texas and were not experiencing the freezing conditions like the rest of us, my constituents and fellow Texans demanded that change,” said Springer.

The state senator was sworn in Jan. and serves as Senate District 30 including the following counties:

  • Archer
  • Clay
  • Collin (in part)
  • Cooke
  • Denton (in part)
  • Erath
  • Grayson
  • Jack
  • Montague
  • Palo Pinto
  • Parker
  • Wichita
  • Wise
  • Young

You can view the bills progression here using bill number 743.

