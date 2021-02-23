Texas Senator Drew Springer introduces ERCOT reform bill

AUSTIN, Texas (TNN) - Texas State Senator Drew Springer introduced Bill 743 on Tuesday. If passed, the Bill would require ERCOT Board Members to have Texas residency.
“When I learned that five out of the fifteen board members did not live in Texas and were not experiencing the freezing conditions like the rest of us, my constituents and fellow Texans demanded that change,” said Springer.
The state senator was sworn in Jan. and serves as Senate District 30 including the following counties:
- Archer
- Clay
- Collin (in part)
- Cooke
- Denton (in part)
- Erath
- Grayson
- Jack
- Montague
- Palo Pinto
- Parker
- Wichita
- Wise
- Young
You can view the bills progression here using bill number 743.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.