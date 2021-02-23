Two in custody following car chase in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two men are in custody following a car chase in Wichita Falls which ended at the Arby’s on Seymour Highway.
Deputies tried to stop a truck on Scott Street around 3:45 p.m. after they suspected the driver was impaired. The truck was driving about 40 miles-per-hour and reportedly would not stop for law enforcement. The truck crossed through multiple intersections before speeding up.
The truck turned on Harding Street and a passenger got out of the vehicle to flee toward the railroad tracks. A deputy arrested him a short time later. The truck then turned on 6th Street and allegedly made a couple of laps around the police department.
The driver than tried to drive down the road in the wrong lane. Law enforcement then did a pit maneuver on the truck and hit it three different times. Deputies were able to stop the truck in the intersection in front of the Arby’s on Seymour Highway.
Two sheriff’s office vehicles pinned the truck. The driver was reportedly heavily intoxicated and admitted to drinking beer. The passenger allegedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine.
The driver is facing a felony evading charge while the passenger is facing a misdemeanor evading charge.
