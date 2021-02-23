WF Nursing home helping end Alzheimer’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living is using their” Fill the Bus” fundraiser to make sure those living with, or caring for those with Alzheimer’s are not forgotten.
“We are collecting new or gently used shoes we need 2,500 pair. So we figured 2,500 pair will fill up our bus,” said Stephanie Veitenheimer, Sales Manager Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living.
Alzheimer’s is a disease that some people are faced with everyday, especially in a senior care facility.
“We do deal with Alzheimer’s and Dementia residents. So it is something very near and dear to my heart,” said Veitenheimer.
Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living has worked with other healthcare facilities , schools, and churches to fundraise for a cure to end Alzheimer’s.
“We want to support any Alzheimer’s organizations but also our community partners as well. We appreciate all that Brookdale Midwestern does for this community,” said Kiley Murray ,Patient Services Coordinator Helping Hands.
The facility has partnered with Funds2Orgs, to raise money based on how many shoes are raised per pound, while the shoes will be donated to help businesses across the globe.
“So while people are helping us for our Alzheimer’s walk team we are actually helping developing nations across the world, to set up micro enterprises businesses. Either ran by their families or one or two of their families to sell on their streets,” said Veitenheimer.
Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living, along with other healthcare facilities, will be having a chili cook-off fundraiser on Feb. 24, from 11:00a.m to 1:00p.m.
It will be a drive through event so as you drop off a pair of shoes, you can leave with a free bowl of chili.
For more information on Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living visit their website.
