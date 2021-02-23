WFPD stops search for reported abduction victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are no longer looking for Mystica Granado, the reported victim of a home invasion and abduction
The suspect in this crime, Dustin Nails, was arrested Monday following a 16-minute police chase. Nails is being charged with burglary of a habitation that reportedly happened when Granado was thought to have been abducted.
WFPD said they now have evidence that Granado is safe and no longer in danger.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.