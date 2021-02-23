Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District transition to online system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID vaccination appointments through the health district are transitioning to an online system.
The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District said they have made significant progress transitioning from the original list to a new online system for appointments.
Health officials said people who were enlisted on the original waiting list should expect a text message from an unfamiliar number.
“This text message is legitimate and will provide further instructions on how to register with the new system.” said the health district on Tuesday.
The health district asks for recipients of this text message follow the instructions for further registration.
More information and updates can be monitored here at their website.
