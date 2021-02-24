Apache Casino Hotel to host two concerts later this year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Apache Casino Hotel will be hosting two concerts in late 2021.
The 2-Night Rock Fest will happen on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 and will feature hard rock 80′s bands Queensrÿche, Great White, Slaughter and Vixen.
Queensrÿche and Great White were originally scheduled to perform on April 9 but their performances were postponed to Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Guests who have already purchased tickets for April 9 will have them moved automatically to the new date with the same seats.
Slaughter and Vixen have both been scheduled to perform the following day, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.
All guests must pass through security, be screened for COVID-19 and be 21 or older with a valid ID. Separate tickets must be purchased for the Friday night and Saturday night events.
The second concert, featuring America, was rescheduled from April to Nov. 13. The rock band moved their performance to later in the year to protect their fans and band members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“This is one of the greatest rock bands of all times,” said Lee Bayless, event center manager at Apache Casino Hotel. “Even though we have had to reschedule this concert a couple of times, we can’t wait to get this show on our stage so our guests can enjoy this great show. The wait will be well worth it for those lucky enough to attend this concert.”
Attendees who cannot make the newly scheduled date can request a full refund until midnight, May 7. Cash refunds can only be processed through the Casino Cage and will only be issued to the person who purchased the tickets.
Tickets for both concerts can be purchased at the Casino Cage or online by clicking here.
