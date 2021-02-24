City of WF hosting two free drive-thru water distribution events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is hosting two free drive-thru water distribution events on Wednesday and Thursday.
City officials will be handing out two cases of water per car at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or until supplies run out. They’ll be back at the same location on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
No registration nor sign-ups are needed to participate.
The address of the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center is 111 N Burnett Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76306. The city of WF recommends entering from Burnett Street. Then, turn left on Austin Street and exit to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Wichita Street.
