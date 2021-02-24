City of Wichita Falls helps customers keep water flowing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Water Department is helping residents make sure they can keep their water services on.
“We actually haven’t cut anybody off for nonpayment since right when this first started, which I think was around Feb. 11, so we’ve actually gone about two and half weeks,” said Azura Kerr, Systems Data Administrator City of Wichita Falls.
Allowing residents to keep their water on is just one of the ways the city is helping families cut costs on their water bill.
“So we take your bill charges from January, February and March, we take your usage, we add it together and we divide it by three and that’s what your entire sewer charge will be for the entire year,” said Kerr.
However, those that had pipes burst during last week’s snow storm need to take extra steps if they don’t want to see a large spike in their water bill this month.
“Plumbers statement, a receipt from wherever if you fix the leak yourself and you had to go buy a part anything along that line will work,” said Kerr.
Water cutoffs will reportedly resume on March 1.
