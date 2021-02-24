Evangel Church distributes cases of bottled water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Residents in need of clean water picked up cases of bottles through a distribution at Evangel Church.
Evangel stepped up for the community during and after last week’s storm. The church was a temporary shelter and hosted a drive-thru water distribution Tuesday.
Cars arrived at Evangel before noon so the distribution started before planned.
“For 21 years, our heart has been to love and serve people that we’re here to make a difference by showing compassion. And the need changes but our heart is to give people hope and to love and serve them in dignity,” said Patti Bateman, lead pastor of Evangel Church.
Convoy of Hope, a disaster relief organization, provided about 1,500 cases of water. There were four brands of water. Each case has 24 bottles.
Residents who picked up cases say the distribution means a lot to them.
“My water’s been out for seven days and I appreciate this. Thank you so much,” said Vanita Terrell, who picked up water.
For Bateman, it’s more than just meeting the need by providing cases of bottled water.
“Keep doing the work that you’re doing pastor Bateman. You and your wife have always been good to the community. It doesn’t make a difference what church you attend. They accept any and everybody, anybody that needs any help,” said Joseph Cribbs, a Wichita Falls resident who picked up water.
Evangel Church posted on Facebook that all cases of water have been distributed around 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.