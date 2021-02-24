Health district receives 1,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County - Wichita Falls Public Health District received 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
A 500 dose shipment arrived Tuesday; it was supposed to arrive last week but was delayed by winter weather.
The health district said they will be scheduling appointments this week to give out those 500 vaccines. They received 700 vaccines at a different time and will be partnering with the Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center, United Regional Health Care System and Electra Hospital District to distribute them.
Individuals do not need to call these facilities to ask for an appointment. Each facility will work through state prioritized groups Phase 1A and 1B and reach out to eligible patients in a systematic fashion.
The health district said they will continue to use their current waitlist to schedule appointments.
COVID vaccination appointments through the health district are transitioning to an online system. For more information, click here.
