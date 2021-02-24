Man arrested in Tuesday night murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Tuesday night for murder.
Narciso Espinosa was arrested for stabbing a woman in a Wichita Falls home on Grant Street.
Wichita Falls Police said Katherine Acuna, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 p.m.
One witness was interview at the scene
Espinosa has not been released from the Wichita County Jail and bond is set at $1,000,000.
