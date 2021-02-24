Man arrested in Tuesday night murder

Man arrested in Tuesday night murder
Man arrested in Tuesday night murder in WF (Source: Wichita County Inmate Roster)
By KAUZ Team | February 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 9:39 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Tuesday night for murder.

Narciso Espinosa was arrested for stabbing a woman in a Wichita Falls home on Grant Street.

Wichita Falls Police said Katherine Acuna, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 p.m.

One witness was interview at the scene

Espinosa has not been released from the Wichita County Jail and bond is set at $1,000,000.

Stick with News Channel 6 as these details unfold.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.