1 new death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 63 new recoveries.
The Health District has one death to report today; Case 14,478 (80+).
There are a total of 32 new cases, 29 hospitalizations, and 63 recoveries to report.
Total Hospitalizations = 29
Stable = 22
Critical = 7
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 8
Critical - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 4
80+
Stable - 3
