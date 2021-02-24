1 new death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | February 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 5:08 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 63 new recoveries.

The Health District has one death to report today; Case 14,478 (80+).

There are a total of 32 new cases, 29 hospitalizations, and 63 recoveries to report.

Total Hospitalizations = 29

Stable = 22

Critical = 7

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 2

Critical - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 8

Critical - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 4

80+

Stable - 3

