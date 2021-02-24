Scattered showers will be possible Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we have a cold front coming in. The cold front will drop our temps back down into the mid-60s for the high today. Once the front passes through, we will expect strong winds. The wind will be out of the north at about 15-25 mph. There aren’t any rain chances today. However, rain chances return tomorrow around noon. We have a 30% chance of showers on Thursday, with a high of about 47. Friday temps start to increase once again. We will have a high of about 60, with overcast skies. Rain chances return this weekend and will last until Monday.