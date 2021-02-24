City of WF opens temporary shower station at Kay Yeager Coliseum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls announced a partnership with Texas Baptist Men non-profit to open a temporary shower station at Kay Yeager Coliseum.
Temporary shower stations are available on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25. They’ll be free to use for residents who have been affected by winter storms and are without water.
The station will from at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It will then reopen Thursday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and reopen again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Residents can enter the east side of the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Lamar Street.
The break during the day allows for the cleaning and disinfecting of the showers.
City officials say residents should bring their own towels and hygiene supplies.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.