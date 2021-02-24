TX 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in custody in TX

AUSTIN, Texas (TNN) - A most wanted fugitive was arrested and extradited to a Texas jail this month.
Camilo Rodriguez was arrested in Cancun, Mexico on Jan. 30 and then extradited to Wharton County, Texas on Feb. 1.
Rodriguez was reportedly wanted in Wharton County for three counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of criminal mischief and one count each of assault/family violence and burglary of a habitation.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rodriguez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an indecent involving a 13-year-old girl. In 2010, he was sentenced to a five year sentence to be served in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Prison.
Mexican government officials worked with U.S. Marshals and several Mexico and United States law enforcement entities in Rodriguez’s capture.
Rodriguez was added to the Most Wanted list in February of 2020.
He has been wanted since July of 2019
Texas Crime Stoppers want to remind people do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.