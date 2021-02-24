UPDATE: Affidavit reveals more information on Tuesday night murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Updated 1:41:
More details are unfolding in Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing of a Wichita Falls woman.
The arrest affidavit states the victim’s daughter called police and said Espinosa was assaulting her mother and left the residence around 11:30 p.m. Wichita Falls police arrived to the residence on Grant Street and found the victim, Katherine Acuna, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Espinosa was reportedly found by WFPD several blocks away, fitting the description the victims daughter gave them.
According to Espinosa’s statement, he had lived with Acuna at the residence on Grant Street and they had an argument which turned physical. He said he “lost control of himself” and grabbed a nearby knife, stabbing Acuna “one or two times.” He reportedly admitted leaving the residence once Acuna;s daughter called the police.
Stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.
A Wichita Falls man was arrested Tuesday night for murder.
Narciso Espinosa Caso was arrested for stabbing a woman in a Wichita Falls home on Grant Street.
Wichita Falls Police said Katherine Acuna, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 p.m. Acuna was allegedly the girlfriend of Espinosa.
One witness was interviewed at the scene
Espinosa has not been released from the Wichita County Jail and bond is set at $1,000,000.
Stick with News Channel 6 as these details unfold.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.