UPDATE: Red Cross aide for residents after Summit Apartments fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE 9:22 a.m.:
The Wichita Falls Fire Department said total damages to the structure in Tuesday nights fire total $1,000,000. The estimated damages to contents is $75,000.
No injuries by residents or WFPD were reported.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the 16 displaced occupants whom sustained fire and water damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE 8:42 p.m.:
The Wichita Falls Fire Department put out a fire at the Summit Apartment Complex Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said the fire started in a kitchen in one of the apartment units.
In total, 18 people were displaced. There were no injuries to any residents nor firefighters.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department is on scene at a fire at Summit Apartments on Enterprise Street.
Our crews are on scene at this time working to gather more information.
