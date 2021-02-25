Brook Avenue construction to start Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls reports construction on Brook Avenue will start Thursday as the next phase of the 2020 Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project.
Construction at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Woodrow Avenue is nearing completion, with Brook Avenue’s construction scheduled to follow it.
Detour signs will be posted near street closures and access will still be provided to businesses along Brook Avenue from adjacent cross streets.
The repairs are expected to take about three months to complete, weather permitting.
For more information or questions, you can contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.
