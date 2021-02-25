Burkburnett PD need help finding grocery store thief

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Police Department are asking for help finding a grocery store thief.
On Friday February 12, a man entered a United Supermarkets store on Avenue D wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.
Around 5 p.m., the man allegedly filled a shopping cart full of items and left the store without paying for them.
Police said,” Help us identify this man, and it could earn you the reward of a room-temperature 12-pack of RC.”
Notify Burkburnett authorities at (940) 569-2231 with any information.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.