WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clouds return for Thursday with some rain developing by the afternoon and night. Temperatures will be held back thanks to clouds and light rain showers. Most highs will be in the 40s. We’ll warm back up some on Friday and Saturday but rain chances stick around into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. We’ll cook back down on Sunday with continued rain chances.