Evening Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible this evening but most move east of us later tonight. Friday and Saturday feature more clouds around with south winds and warmer temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s with 60s for Saturday. We may see some more rain chances with the warmer weather on Saturday. We’ll cool off a little for Sunday and Monday but nice spring-like weather heads our way toward the middle of next week.