GoFundMe set up to help family of WF murder victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The family of Katherine Acuna has been set up. Acuna was found dead in her home Tuesday night.
According to police, her boyfriend, Narciso Espinosa, admitted to stabbing her after they got into an argument. He told police he had grabbed a knife from a dresser drawer and “lost control of himself.”
The GoFundMe states: “Katherine Acuna was senselessly & tragically taken from this world on February 23rd. She leaves behind four young children who she loved dearly and they are extremely heartbroken and lost during this tragic time. She had no prior arrangements or life savings for her unexpected passing and her four kids are left to plan their mothers funeral. Kathy was a very loving and caring woman. She was kind and loving to everyone she met and always made everyone feel like family. She would do anything possible to lend a helping hand to anyone who was in need. Now her children want to be able to do the same for her.”
You can find the GoFundMe here.
