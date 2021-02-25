GoFundMe set up to help family of WF murder victim

The GoFundMe states: “Katherine Acuna was senselessly & tragically taken from this world on February 23rd. She leaves behind four young children who she loved dearly and they are extremely heartbroken and lost during this tragic time. She had no prior arrangements or life savings for her unexpected passing and her four kids are left to plan their mothers funeral. Kathy was a very loving and caring woman. She was kind and loving to everyone she met and always made everyone feel like family. She would do anything possible to lend a helping hand to anyone who was in need. Now her children want to be able to do the same for her.”