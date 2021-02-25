Graham Regional Medical Center scheduling vaccine appointments

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Regional Medical Center received 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is scheduling appointments.
The shots will be available at the Young County Family Clinic. If you would like to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call (940) 549-7741.
The medical center said Wednesday that slots are quickly filling up.
They’ll be distributing the shots based on the state of Texas’ guidelines. Section 1A and 1B are priorities at this time.
