Historical Kell House damaged by water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thawing of pipes after the winter freeze, led to busted pipes in Kell House.
Tuesday greeted workers with rushing water in the Historical Kell House Museum.
Water reportedly spread to the pool room, library and five feet of standing water in their basement.
The area of the pipe break has not been found.
Reports said it’s too soon for total damages to be assessed but many Christmas decorations, heating systems and duct work were likely a total loss.
Museum staff said Tuesday and Wednesday were spent removing water and drying, in efforts to salvage the historic hardwood floors and rugs. They said it will require weeks of drying and preserving the precious interiors.
Kell House officials ask for donations in light of the impending bills soon to come due to the leak.
“And even though we don’t know the extent of the damage just yet, we do know that large bills are looming, which are already keeping us up at night. If you would like to make a donation, any amount is appreciated! Follow this link to our square page.” https://checkout.square.site/.../N3FESW5T6KO5SEOHE4KPUR2A
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.