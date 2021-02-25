Lock, newest K-9 Officer, makes first arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lock, the newest addition to WFPD, makes his first arrest on Tuesday.
Around 6:30 p.m. Wichita Falls Texas Gang Task Force Unit made a stop on Kell East for a traffic violation.
Desmond Matthews was an occupant of the vehicle and police said he is confirmed to be involved in a street gang.
That’s when Lock, the 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, reportedly alerted police there were drugs in the car.
Wichita Falls Police said Matthews had a gun fall from his rear and then police arrested him.
Desmond Matthews was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon and remains in the Wichita County Jail.
The WFPD received Lock on the same day.
