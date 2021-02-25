Lock, newest K-9 Officer, makes first arrest

Lock, K-9 Officer, makes first arrest (Source: Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook)
By KAUZ Team | February 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:41 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lock, the newest addition to WFPD, makes his first arrest on Tuesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wichita Falls Texas Gang Task Force Unit made a stop on Kell East for a traffic violation.

Desmond Matthews was an occupant of the vehicle and police said he is confirmed to be involved in a street gang.

Desmond Matthews arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon. (Source: Wichita County inmate roster)

That’s when Lock, the 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, reportedly alerted police there were drugs in the car.

Wichita Falls Police said Matthews had a gun fall from his rear and then police arrested him.

Desmond Matthews was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon and remains in the Wichita County Jail.

The WFPD received Lock on the same day.

