MSU announces graduation dates for 2021
By KAUZ Team | February 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University plans May 2021 in-person commencement ceremonies.

The university said, " Things will look a little different as we work to implement and maintain the required health and safety protocols, but we are excited to be able to celebrate together with our graduates.

MSU plans in-person commencement ceremony in May 2021.
Bachelor’s Degree Candidates Master’s Degree Candidates
Saturday, May 1 Friday, April 30
Kay Yeager Coliseum D.L. Ligon Coliseum
10 a.m. 6 p.m.

The school said to note this is a ticketed event and each graduate will receive five guest tickets. They add to check your email regularly for updates on the ceremony and details.

For more information, please visit https://msutexas.edu/registrar/commencement/.

