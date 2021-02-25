MSU announces graduation dates for 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University plans May 2021 in-person commencement ceremonies.
The university said, " Things will look a little different as we work to implement and maintain the required health and safety protocols, but we are excited to be able to celebrate together with our graduates.
The school said to note this is a ticketed event and each graduate will receive five guest tickets. They add to check your email regularly for updates on the ceremony and details.
For more information, please visit https://msutexas.edu/registrar/commencement/.
