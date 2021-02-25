Neighbors react to domestic violence death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Neighbors in a Wichita Falls community are reacting to the death of a 45- year- old woman, Katherine Acuna, who Wichita Falls Police say died after being stabbed by boyfriend, Narciso Espinosa.
“With a lot of things and relationships and families and stuff like it’s hard times for everybody,” said a neighbor of Acuna.
Neighbors say Acuna and her family were quiet, mowed their grass, and even played with their kids at a nearby park, just like anyone else.
“They tend to themselves just like everybody else does you know what I’m saying,” said neighbor of Acuna.
Espinosa, admitted to stabbing his girlfriend during an argument Tuesday night, after telling police he “lost control of himself”.
I can’t really speak on anybody’ else household but from my understanding of life in certain situations right now it all builds on stability, and finances trying to be a provider.
Wichita Falls First Step says domestic violence is happening more and more in our community.
“The deaths are increasing and also the intensity of the actual violence is getting extremely worse,” said Michelle Turnbow , Executive Director First Step.
Espinosa is being held in the Wichita County jail on a murder charges and a $1,000,000 bond.
