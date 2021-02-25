1 new death, 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | February 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:09 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 43 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,555 cases in Wichita County, with 361 of them still being active.

336 patients are currently recovering at home while 25 are in the hospital. There are currently eight patients in critical condition.

There have been 317 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,877 recoveries and 74,003 negative tests in Wichita County.

12 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 17,612
  • Second dose - 10,488

The Health District has one death to report today; Case 14,382 (60 - 69).

There are a total of 14 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 43 recoveries to report.

Total Hospitalizations = 25

Stable = 17

Critical = 8

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 2

Critical - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 6

Critical - 3

70 - 79

Stable - 4

80+

Stable - 1

