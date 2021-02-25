Qualifying WF residents can make minor repairs with assistance program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls said help is available for homeowners needing repairs after winter the freeze.
The Minor and Emergency Repair Program through the City’s Neighborhood Resource Division allows eligible residents to apply for federally funded assistance.
This program is geared towards low to moderate income homeowners not receiving other funding or insurance claims.
Eligible repairs include
- water plumbing
- wastewater plumbing
- natural gas plumbing
- water heaters
- electrical problems
- HVAC system repairs or replacement
- roof repairs or replacement
To qualify for the program, applicants must meet program requirements including, but not limited to, the following:
- Must live within the city limits of the City of Wichita Falls
- May only apply for the home in which they both own and live in
- Must have owned the home for a period of 1-year
- Property must be outside the 100-year floodplain
- Property and home cannot be considered a historic landmark
- Homeowner must not owe any debts to the city
- Property taxes should be current, or must have a deferment or payment plan on file.
- Utility bills owed to the city should be current.
- Must not have used the programs in the previous 12 months.
- Must meet federal income qualifications for household size below:
Residents can also view the website for full qualifications here.
Applying can be done in person at the Neighborhood Resources located in Room 300 at the Memorial Auditorium/City Hall, 1300 7th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301., or by calling (940) 761-7448.
