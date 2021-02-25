Rain chances begin this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday, we have rain chances. We have a 40% chance of rain starting around noon today. The high for today will be cooler than what we have seen lately. We will have a high of about 47 with scattered showers. By midnight tonight, we will lose our rain chances and dry out for Friday. Friday temps will rebound a little bit. The high for tomorrow will be 57, with morning clouds. Rain chances return by Saturday when we have a warm front lifting through the area. The high for Saturday will be 65, with a 30% chance for showers.