Red River Authority Ringgold water system rescinds boil order

By KAUZ Team | February 24, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 8:54 PM

RINGGOLD, Texas (TNN) - The Red River Authority of Texas Ringgold public water system rescinded their boil order on Wednesday.

The public water system was originally required to issue the order by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system.

They’ve now reportedly taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system

If you would like to contact the TCEQ, call (512) 239-4691.

