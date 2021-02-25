Residents left without a home after massive apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday night, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call at Summit Apartments. Now, 16 people are without a home.
“It’s really bad. I mean all their stuff, it’s gone,” said Summit Apartment maintenance staff member Roy Gilliam.
Gilliam was at the scene that night and was back at the complex at 5 AM the next day to help assess the nearly one million dollars in damage.
“I just stood there and I couldn’t believe it,” said Gilliam.
Kimberly Pate, who lives at the edge of the building that caught fire, spent the morning salvaging what was left of her home.
“Right now I’m just frazzled,” said Pate. ”It’s heartbreaking to see your stuff that’s ruined, your home is ruined. It’s a weird feeling that I’ve never had before.”
Right now, Red Cross is helping displaced residents like Pate find a place to stay while they figure out their next steps. Other apartments in the community have also offered up rooms for those who were affected, but for Pate, nothing can replace her feelings for Summit.
“I mean, I love Summit,” said Pate. “I’ve been here for almost eleven years. I feel safe here, this is my home.”
