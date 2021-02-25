WF-WC Public Health District updates isolation, quarantine rules

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has updated their COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines.
Individuals who come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine if they have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 90 days and are symptom free.
Additionally, individuals who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if at least 14 days have passed since their vaccination date.
The health district’s isolation and quarantine rules can be found below:
A CASE, with mild to moderate disease1 and not identified as severely immunocompromised3:
· Case (who has/had symptoms) must remain in isolation for 10 days from symptom onset, to include 3 consecutive days symptom free.
o If the individual has symptoms that are attributable to a chronic illness but also are a symptom of COVID19, the individual will need one negative test to be able to differentiate between COVID19 and the chronic illness; one is acceptable, but additional testing may be needed, if clinically indicated at the request of the individual’s health care provider.
· Case (who did not/does not have symptoms) must remain in isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test.
· Case is cleared when these criteria are met.
· The following are the next steps, but do not require follow-up once the parameters are given. The appropriate clearance must be selected based on whether the individual choses to test or not test.
· Release criteria:
1. Once the above criteria are met, the case may choose to retest and use the following guidelines:
· While test is pending, case may leave home, but must wear a mask and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing)
· If positive, case must wear a mask while leaving the home for a period of 14 days (this starts on day 11) and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing)
· If negative, case is not required to wear a mask while leaving home, but it is advisable at all times; individuals MUST follow any state laws/Governor’s Orders.
2. Once the above criteria are met, the case may choose not to retest. The individual will be treated as if they tested positive and must wear a mask while leaving the home for a period of 14 days (this starts on day 11) and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing).
For a CASE, with severe disease2 and/or identified as severely immunocompromised3:
· Case (who has/had symptoms) must remain in isolation for 20 days from symptom onset, to include 3 consecutive days symptom free.
o If the individual has symptoms that are attributable to a chronic illness but also are a symptom of COVID19, the individual will need at least one negative test to be able to differentiate between COVID19 and the chronic illness; one is acceptable, but additional testing may be needed, if clinically indicated at the request of the individual’s health care provider.
· Case (who did not/does not have symptoms – this would just be for asymptomatic severely immune compromised) must remain in isolation for 14 days from the date of the positive test.
· Case is cleared when these criteria are met.
· Release criteria:
1. Once the above criteria are met, the case may choose to retest and use the following guidelines:
· While test is pending, case may leave home, but must wear a mask and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing)
· If positive, case must wear a mask while leaving the home for a period of 14 days (this starts on day 21) and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing
· If negative, case is not required to wear a mask while leaving home, but it is advisable at all times; individuals MUST follow any state laws/Governor’s Orders.
2. Once the above criteria are met, the case may choose not to retest. The individual will be treated as if they tested positive and must wear a mask while leaving the home for a period of 14 days (this starts on day 21) and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing).
A HOUSEHOLD CONTACT of a case:
· Must remain in quarantine for a period of 10 days from improvement in symptoms in the case.
· If the CASE is asymptomatic, the time for the household contact is 10 days from the date of the positive test of the case.
· Is NOT required to quarantine if previously diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 90 days and is symptom free.
· Is NOT required to quarantine if fully vaccinated; there must be at least 14 days from date of last vaccine.
· If symptoms develop, encourage testing immediately. If positive, treat as CASE. If negative, stay with prior bullet.
o If symptomatic contact refuses testing, they will be subject to the following requirements:
§ Once the 10 day criteria, as above, are met, the individual will be treated as if they tested positive and must wear a mask while leaving the home for a period of 14 days (this starts on day 11) and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing).
A CONTACT of a case (within 2 days prior to symptom onset in the case until present day):
· Must remain in quarantine for a period of 10 days from date of exposure to the case.
· Is NOT required to quarantine if previously diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 90 days and is symptom free.
· Is NOT required to quarantine if fully vaccinated; there must be at least 14 days from date of last vaccine. .
· If symptoms develop, encourage testing immediately. If positive, treat as CASE. If negative, stay with prior bullet.
o If symptomatic contact refuses testing, they will be subject to the following requirements:
§ Once the 10 day criteria, as above, are met, the individual will be treated as if they tested positive and must wear a mask while leaving the home for a period of 14 days (this starts on day 11) and take appropriate precautions (limit contact, hand-washing, physical distancing).
Employers, to include healthcare facilities, may require stricter return to work standards. Clearance from the Health District does not necessarily indicate a return to work is authorized by the employer. Follow the above guidelines regardless of employers requirements. Individuals are to communicate directly with their employer and medical providers regarding clearance requirements.
Definitions:
1. Mild to Moderate COVID19 Disease: no hospitalization due to COVID19
2. Severe or Critical COVID19 Disease: hospitalization due to COVID19
3. Severely Immunocompromised: as determined by a physician or a case indicating they are on chemotherapy for cancer, have untreated HIV infection, have a immunodeficiency disorder and receipt of
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.