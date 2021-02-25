WFPD warns of ONCOR phone scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of an ONCOR phone scam that has made its way to the area.
The scammers reportedly call and claim to be from ONCOR. They then threaten to turn off the victim’s power within the hour for nonpayment if the bill is not immediately paid over the phone.
Wichita Falls police reports these callers are not from ONCOR.
If you have billing questions or disputes with ONCOR, or any other utility company, reach out to them yourself to ensure that you are speaking to the correct people.
If you feel that you have already been a victim of this scam, call the WFPD front desk at (940) 761-7792 to file a report over the phone.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.