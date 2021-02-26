Behind the scenes: ‘heroes’ in athletics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Any time you attend a sporting event, you always see the players, coaches, referees, umpires, fans, etc.
We’re taking a look at those who you don’t see on the field or court, because they’re working behind the scenes to make sure everything goes smoothly and that the games are even able to happen.
“A lot of these kids I went to church with and seen them before they were even 6th graders,” said Holliday Middle School Principal Kelly Carver.
Carver isn’t just the middle school principal at Holliday, he’s been running the clock at the Eagles’ games for 10 years.
“It’s really good to see them develop into the young men they become,” said Carver. “The coaches do an awesome job not just coaching them football but teaching them about life and when things don’t do right how to handle that.”
For Carver, and many others, running the clock and announcing games is not a job, it’s a passion.
“The guys that help me are usually ex-players, or we’ve had school board members help, we’ve had teachers’ husbands who have helped,” said Carver. “Most of the people who do help went to school here.”
“Having the kids running around under the bleachers and just the overall atmosphere takes you back to when we were in high school being under the bleachers running around,” said Bradley Carver.
Bradley helps run the scoreboard at Holliday High School.
“It means a lot to the kids involved and the school, and it gives the kids something to look up to as well,” said Bradley. “The community was always there when I was in school, and they’re still there now, so it’s really a neat place to be and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Carver.
