UPDATE: City of WF water distributed entire supply, cancels Saturday distribution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -UPDATE 4:23 p.m.
The City of Wichita Falls announced all of the water supply is distributed.
Stick with News Channel 6 for more upcoming details and distributions.
The City of Wichita Falls has canceled their Saturday water distribution event.
Event officials are still handing out water for their Friday distribution until 6:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center.
Two cases of water are allowed per car and registration or signups are not required.
The City of Wichita Falls thanked the National Guard members whom handed out water during relief.
City officials said, “A special THANK YOU to our awesome National Guard who is here assisting with the water distribution event!”
The National Guard is handing out water at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center located at 111 Burnett Street until 6:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Organizers said there are plenty of supplies left during the free drive-thru water distribution.
Two cases of water are allowed per car and registration or signups are not required.
