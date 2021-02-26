1 new death, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | February 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 3:55 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 11 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 68 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,566 cases in Wichita County, with 303 of them still being active.

278 patients are currently recovering at home while 25 are in the hospital. There are currently eight patients in critical condition.

There have been 318 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,945 recoveries and 74,130 negative tests in Wichita County.

16 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 17,715
  • Second dose - 10,954

The Health District has one death to report: Case 11,556 (80+). There are 11 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 68 recoveries to report.

Totals for the week ending February 26 are as follows:

Total new cases - 143

Average Positivity Rate - 9%

Case Type

Contact = 13 cases

Close Contact = 26 cases

Community Spread = 57 cases

Under Investigation = 47 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 2 cases

6 – 10 = 6 cases

11 – 19 = 18 cases

20 – 29 = 33 cases

30 – 39 = 26 cases

40 – 49 = 22 cases

50 – 59 = 16 cases

60 – 69 = 9 cases

70 – 79 = 8 cases

80+ = 3 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 25

Stable = 17

Critical = 8

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 2

Critical - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 6

Critical - 3

70 - 79

Stable - 4

80+

Stable - 1

