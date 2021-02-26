Rain chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday, we lose our rain chances. Our high for today will be a touch warmer than what we saw yesterday. Today we will have a high of about 59 with morning clouds. Then tomorrow, we will warm up rapidly. We will have a high of about 68 with morning showers. Rain chances will continue on Sunday and Monday. A cold front will come through on Sunday, dropping our temps back down into the mid-50s for Sunday and Monday. Tuesday we lose the rain chances. Temps will rise into the upper 50s. Then on Wednesday temps will skyrocket. We will have a high of about 71 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday is looking almost identical with a high of about 71.