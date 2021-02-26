Smith’s Gardentown, Steve Smith, retires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Steve Smith, the owner of Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls, is retiring.
Smith’s Gardentown announced Friday, the businessman sold his ownership of the nursery to his sister, Katherine Smith.
The locally family-owned nursery congratulated Steve on his retirement and said Steve was “well-respected in garden center circles all over the country.” They continued his retirement would be gradual, initially working part-time.
“Of course, Steve has been involved in the nursery for his entire life. He and Katherine and Doug grew up pulling weeds, watering plants and learning the business,” said the staff at Smith’s.
Smith’s was reportedly founded in the 1940s and earned awards including Texas Family Business of the Year from the Baylor University School of Business; and Top 100 Independent Garden Centers in America by Nursery Manager Magazine.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.