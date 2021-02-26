“So happy to finally have that fulfillment;” MSU Texas seniors react to in-person graduation announcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In just a few short months, the empty seats at Kay Yeager Coliseum are going to be filled with family members who will get to watch their loved ones walk across the stage.
For the May 2021 graduates, it’s an opportunity they’re both excited for and anxious to get here.
“So happy to finally have that fulfillment,” Katie Parsons said.
For seniors Parsons and Myah Russell, Thursday was filled with a lot of emotions.
“My friend Jamima texted me and said, ‘OMG dude check your email. We’re walking.’ And I was like, ‘oh, OK.’” Russell said.
“Yesterday when I found out that I would be walking across the stage, I mean it was just extreme excitement for me personally it was that sense of fulfillment that I’m actually going to graduate,” Parsons said.
When last May’s ceremony was canceled, both women were sad; but seeing December’s go virtual as well made them feel like virtual graduations were the new normal.
A May 2021 virtual ceremony was something Russell was already planning for.
“All right I’m just going to book my flight then and have my celebration somewhere else, and then my friend told me that we are walking so i was like oh, okie dokie,” she said.
The first in her family to graduate high school and college, Parson said this feels like a dream come true.
“I’ve been dreaming of college since I was a little girl. This is a reality,” she said, “she’s walking across the stage. She’s got a bachelor’s degree.”
Questions still remain around the ceremony itself; “will everybody need to have their vaccinations by the time we walk? Will we need to wear our facemasks when we go to get our degrees? How normalized will this be?” Russell questioned.
As the university tries to answer those questions and aim for what it calls “normalcy,” Parsons said she is looking forward to that special moment when she crosses the stage.
“That sense of pride and accomplishment for them and myself,” she said, “that’s what mattered to me.”
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.