TX Senator Drew Springer proposes ERCOT bill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas State Senator Drew Springer introduced a bill Tuesday requiring all Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) board members to live in the State of Texas.
“These are not token positions that we ask people to fill in the State of Texas when we put a board member in place we want them to do their job,” said Springer.
According to Springer, those in charge of the electric grid that supplies 90% of energy to residents can’t do their jobs effectively unless they live in the lone star state.
“Yes, we did a great job of identifying hospitals and making sure they weren’t turned off. We did a horrific job of making sure that electricity flowed to the gas wells, so gas could go to the gas power plants,” said Springer.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been holding press conferences all across the state this week to express his disappointment in the council.
“ERCOT was not taking the winter storm serious enough they downplayed the severity of it at the same time telling me and the public that they were fully prepared for it,” said Abbott.
The aftermath of last week’s snow storm, has been declared a major disaster. Which has caused the state to lunch a full investigation into the state’s energy infrastructure.
“ERCOT, the CEO is our first person to testify. We’ll l hear from the PCU, the Railroad Commission, we’re going to hear from Oncor, the major providers,” said Abbott.
“No words, no words can fix what happened or ease the pain you have endured but I assure you of this this legislative session will not end until we fix these problems ,” said Abbott.
