Utility scammers on the rise as Texans grapple with large electricity, water bills

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Across the state of Texas, homeowners are getting hit with high electric bills, leaving many of them vulnerable; some of those bills are in the thousands of dollars.
The frustration those situations cause makes scammers just one more thing we all have to worry about.
Residents across the state are hearing threats their water and power is going to shut off as they grapple with those large bills.
“It is outrageous for residents to be saddled with skyrocketing power bills,” Governor Greg Abbott said, “the state is already investigating multiple electric providers about these spikes.”
Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau said Texoma has seen some complaints against these power companies already.
“We report on companies in our service area, so a lot of these electric providers are not based here in Wichita Falls,” Horton said, “a lot of them are in Houston or Dallas or wherever it may be.”
Already this week, Horton said the area area has been hit with utility scammers.
“It’s effective because people don’t want to lose their power. The crooks follow the headlines and are good at what they do, so they know there’s a large area of devastation in Texas,” Horton explained.
If you’re receiving threatening phone calls or demand for payment, she said the best thing you can do is “don’t panic and get caught up in the moment and think you’re going to lose your power right there and then.”
