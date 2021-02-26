WFAFB releases list of most wanted, needed items

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank released a list Friday of their most wanted and needed items.
The list includes the following:
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruit in juice
- Canned chicken
- Canned tuna
- Peanut butter
- Cereal
- Boxed nonperishables
- 1-box dinners
The food bank can be found at 1230 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. If you have any questions or would like to make a donation, call (940) 766-2322.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.