WFAFB releases list of most wanted, needed items
By KAUZ Team | February 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:16 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank released a list Friday of their most wanted and needed items.

Holding a food drive? These are our most wanted and needed items! Thank you for supporting your community!

Posted by Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Thursday, February 25, 2021

The list includes the following:

  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned fruit in juice
  • Canned chicken
  • Canned tuna
  • Peanut butter
  • Cereal
  • Boxed nonperishables
  • 1-box dinners

The food bank can be found at 1230 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. If you have any questions or would like to make a donation, call (940) 766-2322.

