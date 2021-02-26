WFPD, DPS agent arrest two for counterfeit check operation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department worked with a Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent to uncover a counterfeit check operation on Thursday. Two people were arrested as a result of the investigation.
Law enforcement officials reportedly executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 on Central Freeway. Officers reportedly found multiple counterfeiting items including IDs, computer equipment, date stamps, blank check forms and a large check writing machine during the search. The investigation has been linked to multiple victims.
Jermaine Green and Robin Kolker were both arrested and charged with fraudulent possession/use of identifying information of 50 or more items; this charge is a 1st Degree Felony.
Their bonds have been set at $100,000 each and both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail as of Friday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.