WFPD introduces crime alert tool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Local crime tracking just got alot easier in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls Police Department shared information concerning a local internet resource tool. Not limited to the Wichita Falls area, crimemapping.com has the ability to set up text alerts from the website.
WF Police said, “Do you want to know what is happening in your neighborhood? Would you like to be able to filter that activity by date, date range, and type of activity?”
The free site displays maps, charts and a number of other modifiable functions including date ranges.
The sites said data is collected from participating law enforcement agencies and the information given will be most current.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.